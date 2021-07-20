Video – Backheels, nutmegs and dribbles: The best Juventus skills in 2020/21

Whilst it wasn’t the most successful campaign for Juventus, the presence of some of the most talented players in the world would always insure some highlight reel skills.

The club’s official YouTube channel dropped a compilation video for some of the best skills displayed by the Bianconeri stars last season.

Whilst the usual suspects – Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa – naturally had their fair share, the midfield pack gave their contributions as well, with the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie featuring several times.