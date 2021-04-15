Video – Baggio’s stunning volley is the goal of the day

On this day in 1995, Roberto Baggio scored one of his most brilliant goals in the famous black and white jersey.

The Reggiana goalkeeper managed to pull of a save, but the ball ended up dropping at the foot of the divine ponytail on the edge of the penalty box.

The legendary number 10 unleashed a spectacular volley that landed at the far corner despite the desperate dives of the goalkeeper and his hapless defender.

What a stunner!