Club News

Video – Baggio’s stunning volley is the goal of the day

April 15, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On this day in 1995, Roberto Baggio scored one of his most brilliant goals in the famous black and white jersey.

The Reggiana goalkeeper managed to pull of a save, but the ball ended up dropping at the foot of the divine ponytail on the edge of the penalty box.

The legendary number 10 unleashed a spectacular volley that landed at the far corner despite the desperate dives of the goalkeeper and his hapless defender.

What a stunner!

Avatar

You Might Also Like

“I was the guy who best understood both of them” – Higuain on Ronaldo and Messi

April 15, 2021

Image – Dybala sends signal for Juventus on Social Media

April 15, 2021

Buffon contemplating retirement but his replacement could be available

April 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.