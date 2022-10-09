Video – Bandini and Hutchison try to understand Juve’s poor showing

Last night, Juventus suffered an overwhelming defeat at the hands of Stefano Pioli’s Milan. ESPN pundits Nicky Bandini and Don Hutchison tried to make some sense out of the Old Lady’s poor display.

The Italian journalist felt that even with Arkadiusz Milik back into the formation, the team still misses a sense of fight that used to be present in the older versions of Max Allegri’s Juventus.

For his part, Hutchison was left stunned by Leonardo Bonucci’s non-reaction to Brahim Diaz’s run. The captain allowed the Spaniard to trespass him on the way towards goal.