Video – Bandini believes Arsenal’s interest accelerated Vlahovic’s move to Juventus

After reaching an agreement with Fiorentina, Juventus are few steps away from completing the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, and according to Nicky Bandini, Arsenal unintentionally played a role in the switch.

The Italian football expert believes that the striker was never close to joining the Gunners, but their presence in the race prompted the Bianconeri to accelerate the move rather than waiting for the summer.

The Serbian is currently leading the Serie A scoring charts alongside Ciro Immobile, and is widely considered to be one of the best young strikers in the world.