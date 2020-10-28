Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Barcelona get lucky with huge deflection to lead against Juve

October 28, 2020 - 8:24 pm

Juventus have fallen behind in their tie with Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium tonight, but in the most unfortunate way.

Ousmane Dembele has found space down the right to cut inside and fire in a shot, but the ball doesn’t make it past the first man, and loops over Wojciech Szczesny and into the net, giving the Pole no chance of stopping it.

The game had started a little rocky from both sides, with neither managing to take a grip on proceedings, but I our team had been beginning to take the lead, but the goal will most certainly have shaken us.

Shortly after the goal however, Alvaro Morata has powered through into the box to score, but it has been ruled out by VAR.

We’re very much in this game, but whether we can come from a goal behind is yet to be seen.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Confirmed Juventus team for Barcelona clash

October 28, 2020
malen

Juventus and Spanish giants battling for Dutch star

October 28, 2020
Kulusevski

Kulusevski has the attributes of two Juventus legends it is claimed

October 28, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.