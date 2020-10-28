Video: Barcelona get lucky with huge deflection to lead against Juve

Juventus have fallen behind in their tie with Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium tonight, but in the most unfortunate way.

Ousmane Dembele has found space down the right to cut inside and fire in a shot, but the ball doesn’t make it past the first man, and loops over Wojciech Szczesny and into the net, giving the Pole no chance of stopping it.

Oh my, Lionel Messi 😱😱 Just look at that first-time cross-field ball 💫 Ousmane Dembele opens the scoring for Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/f52cVE0QvA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

The game had started a little rocky from both sides, with neither managing to take a grip on proceedings, but I our team had been beginning to take the lead, but the goal will most certainly have shaken us.

Shortly after the goal however, Alvaro Morata has powered through into the box to score, but it has been ruled out by VAR.

We’re very much in this game, but whether we can come from a goal behind is yet to be seen.

Patrick