Videos

Video: Barella piles misery on Juve as their lead doubles

January 17, 2021 - 9:08 pm

Inter Milan have moved 2-0 up over Juventus early in the second half thanks to a great goal from Barella.

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive performance so far this evening, setting Arturo Vidal up for the opener in the first-half, before firing his side into a 2-0 lead.

Juventus will now have a mountain to climb to get back into this tie, and the manager opting to make changes in midfield will hopefully be the key to turning this around.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Arturo Vidal scores the opener against former side Juventus

January 17, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter

January 17, 2021

Juventus squad for Inter announced with Coronavirus trio missing out

January 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.