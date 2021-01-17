Video: Barella piles misery on Juve as their lead doubles

Inter Milan have moved 2-0 up over Juventus early in the second half thanks to a great goal from Barella.

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive performance so far this evening, setting Arturo Vidal up for the opener in the first-half, before firing his side into a 2-0 lead.

Nicolo Barella gets his reward for an outstanding performance so far, thanks in part to a phenomenal assist from Bastoni! 🔥 Inter have been dominant and Juve desperately need to find some answers now 🔵⚫ pic.twitter.com/4ko1yEHGbw — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 17, 2021

Juventus will now have a mountain to climb to get back into this tie, and the manager opting to make changes in midfield will hopefully be the key to turning this around.

Patrick