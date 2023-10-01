This evening, Juventus will take the field against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

The club’s official Twitter account recalled two memorable away victories for the Old Lady at the expense of La Dea.

The first ensued in the 2015/16 season and featured Andrea Barzagli’s last goal for the Bianconeri. Mario Lemina then sealed a 2-0 win with an astonishing solo effort.

In November 2019, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain combined to complete a thrilling late comeback and secure a 3-1 victory.