In the 10th round of Serie A, Juventus Women shrugged aside Pomigliano Women by four goals to nil at the Lamarmora Stadium.

Lindsey Thomas picked up Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir with a clever cross, and a slight touch from the latter was enough to elude the goalkeeper.

In the second half, Lineth Beerensteyn scored a brace in the space of four minutes before consolidating her status as the star of the show by winning a penalty kick in added time. Barbara Bonansea converted the spot to put her stamp on the rooting.