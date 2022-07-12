Di Maria
Video – Behind the scenes for Di Maria’s arrival to Juventus

July 12, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Last Thursday, Angel Di Maria landed in Turin to complete his transfer to Juventus, and the club’s official YouTube channel took us behind the scenes as they accompanied the Argentine in the first 24 hours of his new journey.

The winger arrived to the J-Medical center to undergo his routine medical tests before signing a contract with his new club.

Sporting director Federico Cherubini and vice-president Pavel Nedved welcomed the star upon his arrival, and he also had the chance to greet Juan Cuadrado and Dusan Vlahovic.

