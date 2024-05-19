The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the club’s Coppa Italia triumph. This includes the club’s arrival in Rome, pre-match preparations and post-match celebrations.

The Bianconeri prevailed over Atalanta thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s early strike to lift the domestic cup for a record 15th time.

For obvious reasons, Max Allegri can hardly be spotted in the 12-minute video. The tactician had a major outburst in the final minutes prompting a sequence of events that led to his dismissal on Friday.