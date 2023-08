The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a “Behind the Scenes” video for the club’s friendly encounter against Real Madrid in Orlando.

The Bianconeri ended their US summer tour on a high note by toppling the Spanish giants in a 3-1 victory. Moise Kean, Timothy Weah and Dusan Vlahovic scored the Old Lady while Vinicius Junior bagged one for Los Blancos.

Juventus legend Edgar Davids dropped by to greet the Juventus players, while Max Allegri was delighted to see Blaise Matuidi.