Last week, Juventus fans were thrilled to witness some of the club’s most iconic figures return to don the club’s jersey in a special event that celebrated the Agnelli family’s 100 years at the helm.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing some behind-the-scenes footage from the brilliant event that featured the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte.

The legends tried their best to roll back the years, but the evening was filled with laughs and friendly banter.