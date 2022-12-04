Juventus Next Gen
Club News

Video – Behind the scenes for Juventus Next Gen debut at Allianz Stadium

December 4, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Last weekend, Juventus Next Gen played for the first time at the Allianz Stadium in Turin which is usually reserved for the club’s senior squad.

Massimo Brambilla’s men hosted Mantova in a Serie C encounter, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided the updates from the special occasion which was preceded by a presentation from the club’s officials, highlighting the importance of the Next Gen project.

As for the action on the pitch, the match ended on a bittersweet note, with the two teams sharing the spoils following a 2-2 draw.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Haaland

Haaland, Zaniolo and others were on Paratici’s Juventus shortlist

December 4, 2022
Di Maria

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni provides updates on Di Maria’s condition

December 4, 2022
milik Szczesny

Milik praises Szczesny and hopes to stay at Juventus

December 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.