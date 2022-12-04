Video – Behind the scenes for Juventus Next Gen debut at Allianz Stadium

Last weekend, Juventus Next Gen played for the first time at the Allianz Stadium in Turin which is usually reserved for the club’s senior squad.

Massimo Brambilla’s men hosted Mantova in a Serie C encounter, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided the updates from the special occasion which was preceded by a presentation from the club’s officials, highlighting the importance of the Next Gen project.

As for the action on the pitch, the match ended on a bittersweet note, with the two teams sharing the spoils following a 2-2 draw.