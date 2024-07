The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video showing the highlights from the squad’s trip from Turin to Germany.

The Bianconeri will spend their week training at Adidas’ headquarters in preparation for next season.

Thiago Motta and his training staff oversaw the first training session of the camp on Sunday, and it included intense work plus a match between the ranks.

The players ended their long day with a team dinner that featured initiation songs for the new signings.