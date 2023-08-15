The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a “Behind the Scenes” video for the club’s final friendly of the pre-season.

The Bianconeri met Atalanta at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena. The encounter ended in a goalless draw, although Max Allegri’s men had a flurry of chances.

Despite the friendly nature of the match, the stadium was packed with Black-and-White supporters who were eager to cheer on their stars and give them one final morale boost before next weekend’s Serie A kickoff.