The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a “behind the Scenes” video for the friendly encounter between the Bianconeri and Milan in Los Angeles.

The match ended 2-2 in normal time but Max Allegri’s men prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootouts. Carlo Pinsoglio saved two spot kicks while Matias Soulé delivered the winning kick.

The encounter also featured the presence of celebrities and some familiar faces for Juventus, including legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini and former striker Sebastian Giovinco.