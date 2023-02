In the latest edition of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with a special coverage for the Bianconeri’s 3-0 win over Nantes in the second leg of the Europa League playoff round.

Angel Di Maria was the ultimate star of the show, scoring a personal hattrick, and the montage displayed his sublime curler from yet another fascinating angle.

Following the match, the Argentine’s teammates heaped praise on him in their interviews.