After winning the first leg at home with a solitary header from Angel Di Maria, Juventus confirmed their superiority by beating Freiburg 2-0 on German soil.

Dusan Vlahovic saw his goal disallowed following a VAR review, but he eventually scored from the spot to put the Italians on the right track.

In the second period, the Bianconeri preserved their lead over 10-man Freiburg with minimal effort, but Federico Chiesa snatched an added-time goal to make it 3-0 on aggregate.