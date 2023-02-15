Club News

Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s chaotic win over Fiorentina

February 15, 2023 - 11:00 am

Last Sunday, Juventus emerged victorious over Fiorentina thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s goal. The club’s official YouTube channel delivered highlights from interesting angles in the latest episode from the “Behind the Scenes” series.

Although the montage naturally left out some of the good bits (mainly Max Allegri confronting a fan), it still included some nice scenes.

Federico Chiesa received the club’s MVP award for January, while Fabio Miretti made a brief appearance a few days following his injury in Salerno. Moreover, the fans in attendance were particularly hyped up for this one, and it showed in their warm support for the players even before kickoff.

