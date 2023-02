In the latest edition of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with footage from various angles from the Old Lady’s win over Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter final.

Despite the ongoing crisis on an off the pitch, the Bianconeri entered the Allianz Stadium with serenity and confidence. They had the upper hand over their visitors from start to finish, even if Gleison Bremer’s goal proved to be the lone difference between the two sides.