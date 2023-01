In the latest edition from the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with some exclusive footage from the Bianconeri’s win over Monza in the Coppa Italia Round of 16.

Max Allegri fielded his young contingent from the start, and Moise Kean put the hosts in the lead early in the match. The Biancorossi managed to equalize in the first half, but Federico Chiesa came off the bench to score the winner, much to the delight of the home crowd.