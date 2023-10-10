On Saturday, Juventus emerged victorious over Torino by two unanswered goals. The club’s official YouTube account took us behind the scenes for the Derby della Mole in a video hosted by Brazilian freestyler Adonias.

The Allianz Stadium rejoiced when Moise Kean put the Bianconeri in the lead, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri struck twice in the second half through Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik.

The defender’s celebration under the Curva Sud made for a memorable moment.