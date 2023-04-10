Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s draw against Inter in Coppa Italia

In the latest episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube revealed some of the exclusive footage from the Bianconeri’s 1-1 draw against Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Juan Cuadrado received an award before the match to commemorate his 300th-appearance achievement, and he was the one who set the crowds ablaze after opening the scoring.

Romelu Lukaku equalized from the spot in the final minute, but the montage felt that it was best to leave out the ugly scenes that transpired afterwards.