Video – Behind the Scenes for Juve’s Europa League draw against Nantes

In the latest edition of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with some interesting footage from various angles of the encounter between Max Allegri’s side and Nantes at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri hosted the Ligue 1 side for the first leg of the Europa League playoff round, however, the result left much to be desired.

The montage includes the crowd’s exaltation following Dusan Vlahovic’s goal, as well as the players’ outrage amidst the controversial VAR check.