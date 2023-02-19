Vlahovic
Club News

Video – Behind the Scenes for Juve’s Europa League draw against Nantes

February 19, 2023 - 9:30 am

In the latest edition of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with some interesting footage from various angles of the encounter between Max Allegri’s side and Nantes at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri hosted the Ligue 1 side for the first leg of the Europa League playoff round, however, the result left much to be desired.

The montage includes the crowd’s exaltation following Dusan Vlahovic’s goal, as well as the players’ outrage amidst the controversial VAR check.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

After a pair of sound results, Juventus stumbled against Nantes and will try to avoid making that a distraction versus Spezia.

Spezia v Juventus Match Preview and Scouting

February 19, 2023
Bremer

Juventus matchday squad: Two key players missing for Spezia trip

February 19, 2023
Rovella

Rovella has outperformed Juventus loanee this season

February 19, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.