Bremer Abraham Juventus Roma
Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s exciting draw against Roma

September 3, 2022 - 10:00 pm

Last weekend, Juventus hosted Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and as usual the clubs’ official YouTube channel provided us with some of the behind the scenes footage of what was an exciting night of action.

Even prior to the team’s arrival, the stadium was already packed and raring to go, with a cheerleading squad and a live DJ lighting it up.

Surely the most exhilarating moment came when Dusan Vlahovic stunned the Giallorossi with an early freekick, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure all three points, as Tammy Abraham managed to snatch a point for the visitors.

