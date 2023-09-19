The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some behind-the-scenes footage from Juve’s 3-1 victory over Lazio. Dusan Vlahovic bagged a personal brace while Federico Chiesa was also on the scoresheet.

The atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium was noticeably different from what we’ve been seeing over the past months, with the Curva Sud Ultras reuniting to support the team and create a superb ambiance.

Before the match, Chiesa received the Juventus MVP Award for August, but his solid run definitely extended to September.