Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s final win of 2022

In the series’ final installment of the year, the official Juventus YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for the club’s last encounter of 2022.

The Bianconeri hosted Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, in what turned out to be one of the team’s finest performances in a largely disappointing year.

Max Allegri’s men seemed confident from the moment they disembarked from the bus, and thankfully, they headed to the winter break after registering their sixth domestic win in a row.