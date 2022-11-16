Club News

Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s final win of 2022

November 16, 2022 - 5:00 pm

In the series’ final installment of the year, the official Juventus YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for the club’s last encounter of 2022.

The Bianconeri hosted Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, in what turned out to be one of the team’s finest performances in a largely disappointing year.

Max Allegri’s men seemed confident from the moment they disembarked from the bus, and thankfully, they headed to the winter break after registering their sixth domestic win in a row.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rabiot

Juventus midfielder gives Allegri credit for his recent improvement

November 16, 2022
Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus to launch a major bid for Lazio star, but won’t meet the asking price

November 16, 2022
Rugani

Rugani’s partner reveals frightening details on house robbery attempts

November 16, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.