In the latest episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provides exclusive footage from the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win over Freiburg in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Max Allegri’s men had the upper hand over their German foes from start to finish, but had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock, when Angel Di Maria met a delightful cross from Filip Kostic with an unstoppable header.