Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s first-leg win over Sporting

April 19, 2023 - 6:30 pm

Last Thursday, Juventus snatched an important advantage in the double header against Sporting in the Europa League quarter-final. The club’s official YouTube channel provided us with special footage for what was an exciting evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Federico Gatti emerged as the hero of the evening by scoring the solitary goal of the first leg, while Mattia Perin replaced Wojciech Szczesny to pull off a stunning double-save in the dying minutes.

Let’s hope that the Bianconeri complete the mission tomorrow night in Lisbon.

