On Saturday night, Juventus ended their US tour with a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. Karim Benzema scored from the spot and Marco Asensio added the second goal.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri still enjoyed what can only be described as an extraordinary atmosphere in Los Angeles, in the presence of club icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The crowds in attendance were simply ecstatic as they witnessed some of the biggest stars in European football plying their trade on the pitch.