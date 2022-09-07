Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s home victory against Spezia

Last week, Juventus hosted Spezia at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the first midweek round in the Serie A campaign.

The club’s official YouTube channel provided us with a special montage showing the action from various angles.

Dusan Vlahovic managed to break the deadlock with a fabulous freekick for the second match in a row, much to the delight of the exhilarated crowd.

The club presented Leandro Paredes to the supporters in the stands during halftime, while Arek Milik ended the night on a high note by scoring his first Juventus goal.