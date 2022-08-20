Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s opening day win against Sassuolo

Last Monday, Juventus swept past Sassuolo in the first round of the Serie A campaign to earn three well-deserved points. The club’s official website uploaded a video showing some behind the scenes footage for the opening match of the season.

Before kickoff, the fans at the Allianz Stadium got to witness an exciting cheerleading show and then it was time for the real action.

Max Allegri’s men broke the deadlock through Angel Di Maria before doubling their lead from the spot thanks to Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian added his personal second after the break much to the delight of Paul Pogba who was watching his teammates from the stands.