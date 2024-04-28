On the latest episodes of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with exclusive footage from the midweek trip to Rome which bore qualification to the Coppa Italia final.

The Bianconeri landed in the Italian capital on Monday to take on Lazio in the second leg of the semi-final.

Although the hosts won on the night, Arkadiusz Milik come off the bench to snatch the goal that booked the Old Lady’s spot in the final, sparking wild celebrations in the away sector.