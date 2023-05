In the latest episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with the best footage from the team’s 2-0 victory over Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium.

Before kickoff, Federico Gatti received the MVP award for April, while club president Gianluca Ferrero presented Leonardo Bonucci with a special jersey to mark his 500th appearance for the club.

When the action began, it was Nicolo Fagioli and Gleison Bremer who provided the goals.