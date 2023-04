In the latest episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with some exclusive footage from the club’s win over Hellas Verona.

Although, it wasn’t the most thrilling of matches, the fans in attendance were excited and vibrant from the get-go, even forming a brilliant graffiti which is usually reserved for bigger occasions.

In the end, Moise Kean’s strike was enough to send the fans home content if not thrilled with the outcome.