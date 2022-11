Last Sunday, Juventus emerged victorious over their arch rivals Inter in the Derby d’Italia with two goals courtesy of Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli.

The club’s official YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for the magical night at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri crowds flocked in with big numbers to support their stars, and the montage shows how they reacted with every play, including the thrilling counter attacks of Filip Kostic which led to both goals.