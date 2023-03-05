Club News

Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s thrilling Derby victory over Torino

March 5, 2023

Last Tuesday, Juventus emerged victorious from a breathtaking encounter against their city rivals Torino. In the first half, the Granata took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri managed to equalize on both occasions.

In the second period, the Old Lady asserted her authority all over the Allianz Stadium, scoring two more goals to seal a 4-2 victory.

In the latest edition of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the club’s official YouTube channel delivers the best footage from the Derby della Mole from a variety of angles.

