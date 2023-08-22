The official Juventus YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for the club’s weekend trip to Udine.

The Bianconeri returned home with a 3-0 victory and three points in the bag from their first Serie A encounter.

Max Allegri’s squad took the flight east on Saturday and were received by dozens of lucky supporters at their hotel.

On Sunday, Juventus went to the Dacia Arena and asserted their authority on the pitch from the get-go, much to the delight of their loyal band of supporters who accompanied them on the trip.