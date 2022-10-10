Rabiot
Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s UCL victory over Maccabi Haifa

October 10, 2022 - 2:00 pm

In the latest installment of the series, the official Juventus YouTube channel took us behind the scenes for the club’s first Champions League victory which came at the expense of Maccabi Haifa.

Despite the club’s not-so-encouraging results, the fans still flocked in to the Allianz Stadium to support Max Allegri’s men.

The Bianconeri delivered a decent performance, beating their Middle Eastern visitors with three goals to one, with Angel Di Maria producing three assists (two for Rabiot and one for Vlahovic).

