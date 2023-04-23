Rabiot
Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s valuable draw in Lisbon

April 23, 2023 - 2:30 pm

In the latest episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with some exclusive footage from the Old Lady’s successful trip to Lisbon.

The Bianconeri picked up a 1-1 draw against Sporting in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, and it was just enough to secure qualification thanks to their slim advantage from the first leg.

Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock early on before giving away a spot kick. Nonetheless, Max Allegri’s men held on to their lead on aggregate until the final whistle.

