In the latest episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with footage from various angles for Friday’s vital win over Napoli.

The Allianz Stadium was packed for the grand occasion, and the fans witnessed several events prior to the kickoff.

Max Allegri received the Serie A Coach of the Month Award from the club’s CEO Maurizio Scanavino while Bianconeri legends Claudio Marchisio and Andrea Barzagli returned to greet their old supporters.

Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero also presented a Juventus jersey for MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia who’s an avid Bianconeri fan.