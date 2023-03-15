Video – Behind the Scenes for Juve’s victory over Sampdoria

In the latest episodes of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided some footage form various angles from the club’s thrilling 4-2 victory over Sampdoria. The montage shows the reaction of the stadium to the twists and turns witnessed during the entertaining encounter.

Although the Ultras at the Curva Sud remained mostly silent as they held another protest, the rest of the stadium enchantedly celebrated all four goals, while urging Dusan Vlahovic to keep his head up despite a series of missed chances.