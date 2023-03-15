Rabiot
Club News

Video – Behind the Scenes for Juve’s victory over Sampdoria

March 15, 2023 - 2:00 pm

In the latest episodes of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided some footage form various angles from the club’s thrilling 4-2 victory over Sampdoria. The montage shows the reaction of the stadium to the twists and turns witnessed during the entertaining encounter.

Although the Ultras at the Curva Sud remained mostly silent as they held another protest, the rest of the stadium enchantedly celebrated all four goals, while urging Dusan Vlahovic to keep his head up despite a series of missed chances.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Lippi

Three former Juventus managers listed in IFFHS all-time best coaches ranking

March 15, 2023
Chiesa Kean

Wednesday training report provides updates on Chiesa, Di Maria and Bonucci

March 15, 2023
Wilfried Gnonto

Report: Juventus to use McKennie as bargaining chip in negotiations for Leeds youngster

March 15, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.