In the latest episode of the Behind the Scenes series, the official Juventus YouTube channel provided the fans with a panoramic view of last Saturday’s encounter against Roma.

The Bianconeri prevailed over the Giallorossi at the Allianz Stadium in Turin thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s solitary goal early in the second half, thus ending the year on a high note.

The montage includes the squad’s pre-match entrance, the action on the pitch from various angles and the post-match celebrations.