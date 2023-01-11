Pessotto
Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s win over Udinese at the Allianz Stadium

January 11, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Last Saturday, Juventus snatched a late win over Udinese to maintain their current positive run. However, the whole evening was dedicated to Gianluca Vialli who had sadly passed away on the previous day. His former teammate Gianluca Pessotto paid an emotional tribute to the legendary Bianconeri captain before kickoff.

Moreover, departing president Andrea Agnelli presented Max Allegri with the Serie A coach of the month award for November, with the two men sharing a warm embrace. The club recognized Filip Kostic as its best player from the same month, while the fans also applauded newly-crowned world champions Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

