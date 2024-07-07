The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video providing the highlights from Michele Di Gregorio’s first day at the club.

The goalkeeper arrived at the J|Medical Centre to undergo his routine medical tests before heading to the club’s training center.

The 26-year-old had a look at the locker room before signing his contract along with Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino.

The Italian’s long day ended at the club’s Creator Lab where he held his first interview as a Juventus player prior to a photoshoot.