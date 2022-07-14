Video – Behind the scenes for Pogba’s return to Juventus

After taking us behind the curtains for Angel Di Maria’s landing in Turin, the official Juventus YouTube channel has accompanied Paul Pogba in his return to Juventus.

The video starts with the midfielder’s landing in Turin which took place last Friday. He went on to visit the Continassa training ground and greet club directors Pavel Nedved and Federico Cherubini as well as Max Allegri and his staff, but he was mostly delighted to reunite with his old friend Juan Cuadrado.

On the next morning, the Frenchman arrived for his medical in the presence of hundreds of supporters who gathered in front of the J-Medical to cheer him on.