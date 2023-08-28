After the release of the light-hearted “Ritratto di Famiglia” commercial, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing backstage scenes.

This montage offers glimpses of how the whole commercial was produced. This project featured a host of current Juventus stars from the men’s and women’s squads, including Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, Kenan Yildiz and Martina Rosucci.

But the real stars of the show were Bianconeri legends Alessandro Del Piero and Claudio Marchisio who added a different flavor to the project.