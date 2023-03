The official Serie A YouTube channel took us behind the scenes in a special coverage of the Derby d’Italia which took place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium last Sunday. The big showdown ended with Juventus emerging victorious over Inter.

The video featured interviews with pundits and correspondents from all over the world who made their way to Milano for the big occasion. All of them agreed on the significance of the fixture even though neither side is competing for the Scudetto title