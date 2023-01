In the most recent episode of the “Behind the Scenes” series, the official YouTube channel provided us with footage from various angles for the thrilling encounter between Juventus and Atalanta which ensued last Sunday.

Despite all the dark episodes that have been plaguing the club recently, the black and white supporters flocked to the Allianz Stadium in support of their stars, and they were lucky to witness a great showdown with ended in a 3-3 draw.