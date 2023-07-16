Video – Behind the scenes for the first week of Juventus pre-season

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring some of the highlights from the first week of the club’s pre-season preparations.

On Monday, July 10, the club kicked off the new campaign with the players gradually flocking to Continassa.

The montage includes the arrival of the stars much to the fans’ delight, their routine medical tests, some posing and of course, practicing drills in training.

Everyone at the club appeared to be in a positive mood during the first days of the summer camp.